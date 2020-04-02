e-paper
Railways start parcel trains to carry essential goods

Railways start parcel trains to carry essential goods

mumbai Updated: Apr 02, 2020 21:13 IST
HT Correspondent
In a bid to maintain supply of essential commodities in the country, Indian Railways started operating parcel trains to carry milk, essential commodities, fast moving consumer goods. Two such parcel trains carrying essential commodities including rice and wheat arrived in Nagpur from Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The railways ministry has asked Western Railway to operate parcel trains between New Delhi and Mumbai if required.

“Parcel trains can consists of 20 coaches and carries only essential commodities. As the supply of commodities is impacted through road, the frequency of the parcel trains will be increased. Loading of parcel trains with commodities have begun from Tuesday.” said an official from Central Railway.

The Central Railway will be operating four special trains between Kalyan and Sankarli in Madhya Pradesh and between Kalyan and Changsari in Assam. Parcel train between Kalyan and New Delhi will also be operated.

