e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Raj Bhavan not a place to practice politics: Shiv Sena on Maharashtra Governor’s nod for MLC nominees

Raj Bhavan not a place to practice politics: Shiv Sena on Maharashtra Governor’s nod for MLC nominees

mumbai Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 23:33 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
         

Shiv Sena parliamentarian and its chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut, in an indirect remark on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, stated that nobody should practice politics in Raj Bhavan. In a veiled jibe at Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, Raut said that meeting the Governor, who does not have executive powers on issues pertaining to Maharashtra, is an insult of the state.

Raut, who was speaking at a function of a journalists’ body, Pune Shramik Patrakar Sangh, said that he does not think there would be any dilly-dallying by Koshyari to clear the 12 names proposed by the state for nominations to the legislative Council from the Governor’s quota.

“I don’t think there will be any politics over the names of the 12 MLCs (Members of Legislative Council). If the Governor wants to practice politics, then he must come out of Raj Bhavan and do so. This is applicable to all the Governors. Raj Bhavan is not a place to play politics. We keep the honour and prestige of the position,” Raut said when asked if the Governor would create any hurdles to fill the 12 vacant seats in the upper house of the state legislature.

Raut also said that it has become a trend for political leaders to knock the doors of Raj Bhavan on matters of policy or execution. Recently, leaders from the MNS and Bharatiya Janata Party had met Koshyari and put forth several demands before them.

“Meeting the Governor directly on state-related issues is an insult of Maharashtra. The chief minister and the government are elected by the people. All the issues must be first taken to the minister concerned and the chief minister. Everybody knows that the Governor does not have executive powers,” Raut said.

top news
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In