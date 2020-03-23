Real to virtual world: Mumbai cops man it all during Covid-19 outbreak

mumbai

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 23:22 IST

As citizens continued to step out, defying numerous orders from all authorities to prevent community spread of Covid-19, the Mumbai Police had to step out in full force and even turn its Twitter handle into “virtual control room” to send people back for their own safety.

The state had imposed an order under section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code barring from 5am on Monday the presence or movement of five or more persons in any public, private or religious places, except for emergency and essential services. Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police, operations and spokesperson for Mumbai Police, who issued the order, told Hindustan Times: “Awareness has been an issue while implementing the order. We have repeatedly, through public announcements, asked people to stay at home and not gather on the streets. We have also lodged 31 FIRs over the past week against those who are not following the order. No FIR was filed on Monday.”

Helping them in the task were the complaints on Twitter from alert citizens, which were used to press the police station concerned into action.

A case in point could be the long queue of cars at the entry and exit points to the city, Mulund check naka, and along Ghodbunder Road in Thane. “Some stepped out, saying they got bored staying in their homes for four days. When questioned, they lied to us saying they have medical emergencies. Such people were sent back,” said a police officer posted at the Mulund naka. Vivek Phansalkar, police commissioner of Thane city, said, “Seeing the rising number of vehicles, we put up check posts at various junctions. Only those with identity cards to show they worked for emergency services were allowed to pass.”

Most markets across the city, too, were crowded, with the situation improving only post noon. A police officer said, “People gave us false reasons. Some said they work in Kasturba Hospital, while others claimed to be working for medical and pharma companies, although they did not possess proper identity cards. Some even said that came out to take a stroll as the road was empty.”

The entry and exit to Mumbai-Pune Expressway was stopped for a brief period on Monday morning owing to increased influx of commuters. Sunil Lokhande, deputy commissioner of police (traffic), said, “There was unexpected rush of people in the morning, many of whom wanted to return to their native village. Vehicles were piled up as traffic cops were questioning people about the reason for their travel.” The check by police also slowed down vehicle movement on the Kalyan-Bhiwandi route through the day, leading to traffic snarls near Mankoli bridge.

“All motorists were inquired and inspected at Rajnouli and Mankoli bridge, which falls on Kalyan-Bhiwandi route. Heavy vehicles plying essential commodities such as vegetables were allowed to move,” said a traffic official from Bhiwandi.

The number of private cars was more than heavy vehicles, said police. “The situation got better after 4pm,” he added.

In areas with high population density such as Dongri, Nagpada, Sion, Antop Hill, Worli Koliwada, Govandi, Mankhurd, Kurla, Bhandup, Malad, Malwani, Bandra East, the police used public address systems announcements and sirens to warn people against stepping out.

“Managing people got easier after the CM declared curfew in the entire state. After this, the movement of vehicles was banned, except for essential services,” said a traffic police officer.

Meanwhile, the special squads of the city police are keeping a watch on over 400 people who have been asked to stay home quarantined. The squads have been formed in all 13 zones in the city, with 20-25 policemen in each squad. They are supervised by a DCP rank officer and will monitor every activity of the 400 people.

If the squad finds a home quarantined person out of his/her home, they will forcefully send them to isolation centres and if required register an FIR against them.