Recovery rate in Navi Mumbai better than Mumbai: Civic body data

mumbai

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 23:18 IST

Navi Mumbai has managed to reduce the number of Covid-19 cases from October following a steep rise in September. The recovery rate is around 95.65 per cent. In comparison, the corresponding figures are 91.71 per cent in the state and 90 per cent in Mumbai. At present, all the eight wards under the civic body have managed to achieve a recovery rate above 93 per cent.

Digha has the lowest recovery rate at 93.92 per cent while Koparkhairane has the highest at 95.65 per cent.

Meanwhile, out of the total active cases in Navi Mumbai, the highest number is in Nerul with 271 cases, making for 19.84 per cent of the total active cases.

Anup Dure, ward officer of Nerul, said, “Even as the comparative active cases are higher in Nerul, it is better controlled than previously. Nerul had a large number of active cases since the start of pandemic due to which it still shows a high number of active cases. Nerul has a mix of urban and gaothan areas. The higher number of active cases is among the gaothan residents wherein the community stays very close to each other. The fishermen are also in large numbers in Nerul and since they are exposed to the markets, their community was also infected. Shivaji Nagar and Shiravane are congested areas with the latter also being a market area.”

The number of deaths is maximum at Koparkhairane and Airoli with 143 each while the least is at Digha with 41 cases. Even as Digha comprises only 4.44 per cent deaths in the whole of Navi Mumbai, the fatality rate is the highest in the ward with 3.15 per cent. While Nerul accounts for 14.63 per cent of the total deaths, the fatality rate is the lowest at 1.67 per cent.

Koparkhairane ward officer Ashok Madhavi said, “We make sure the law and guidelines including social-distancing and using of masks are followed by the residents. Fine is levied on those who don’t follow them. Every time the civic body allows opening of an institution, we make sure that they are following the SOPs provided to them. Tackling the virus medically, isolating the patients and treating the patients are looked after by a team of doctors assigned.”

Koparkhairane comprises half the working class in residential societies. At least 30 per cent of the chawls is allotted to mathadi workers and 20 per cent of slums are occupied by labourers.

“The maximum number of deceased in Koparkhairane ward comprises people directly and indirectly associated with the APMC market. The market is one of the major hotspots for the infection and most of the traders and mathadi workers reside in Koparkhairane,” a doctor associated with one of the urban health centres in Koparkhairane said.

Turbhe is one of the wards with a huge number of slum areas. These include Turbhe store, Turbhe village, Pawane and yet there is currently no active case from the slums. The 143 active cases in Turbhe ward are from the urban areas of the ward including Sanpada, Sector 19 Vashi, Kopri and Juhu village.

Dr Kailas Gaikwad, medical officer, Turbhe, said, “In the beginning of the pandemic, the challenge we faced was that no one was ready to listen to us. Not only the illiterate but also the literate believed that Covid was nothing but just a rumour. People would not even get tested. Once, it so happened that a 67-year-old man, who was always at home and never stepped out, succumbed to the virus the day he got admitted. His 23-year-old son, who used to visit the market regularly, was the carrier of the virus. I convinced his son to help us in spreading the awareness. Along with a few NGOs, he visited the slums in Turbhe, spoke to the people. He told them how he lost his father and the same should not happen to anyone and hence getting tested was very important.”

Things changed after that in Turbhe.

People were convinced that what the civic body was doing was for their own good. Of the three lanes that gave access to enter the slums, two were closed and only one was kept open with 24 hours police surveillance.

“The police made sure that people who actually wanted to meet any essential needs were allowed to use the lane. Currently, Turbhe store, Indira Nagar, Pawane slums have no positive cases,” Dr Gaikwad said.

He added that the slums in the Turbhe are densely populated due to which the residents have developed immunity now.

“The toilets are shared, they are bound to get infected but they don’t turn positive because of the immunity. Whereas, people in urban areas get infected as soon as they come in contact with A Covid positive patient due to lack of immunity,” Dr Gaikwad said.