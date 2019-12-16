e-paper
Monday, Dec 16, 2019
Reducing carbon footprint: Kalina society turns waste into compost

mumbai Updated: Dec 16, 2019 00:25 IST
Badri Chatterjee
Since February, Golden Square society, Kalina has managed to salvage eight tonnes of organic waste, which would have otherwise been dumped at overburdened landfills, and used it to create 1.6 tonnes of compost through waste management at source. The initiative has helped them to reduce their carbon footprint equivalent to
42 kg of carbon dioxide.

With 192 flats, the society saves all organic waste, around 100 kg per day, by breaking down kitchen and horticultural waste using 14 large bio-composter machines.

In five composting cycles, they recycled 8,426 kg of waste into 1,600 kg of compost, which is used to replenish green areas — gardens and potted plants spread across a 25,000sqft area —within the society. The remaining compost is either sold or gifted to neighbouring communities or guests.

The entire exercise was carried out with help from waste management experts RUR Greenlife.

“Community service is a subject that has been introduced in schools. As part of this project, my daughter went for a beach clean-up. This made me think that as the chairperson of a big society, I also need to make my contribution,” said Swati Naik, chairperson of the society.

Waste is segregated in three bins – wet, dry and trash. While wet waste is composted at source, dry waste is channelised into recycling.

“Waste management at source not only transforms waste into a resource, but also helps combat global warming,” said Monisha Narke, founder and CEO, RUR Greenlife.

