Home / Mumbai News / Relief for students as MU asks colleges not to hike fees

Relief for students as MU asks colleges not to hike fees

mumbai Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:28 IST
Priyanka Sahoo
Priyanka Sahoo
Hindustantimes
         

Colleges in and around Mumbai have been requested not to increase their fees for the upcoming academic year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Existing and aspiring students will also be allowed to pay their tuition fees in instalments if the pandemic has affected their family’s income.

The University of Mumbai (MU) on Monday issued a notice to all its affiliated colleges, asking them not hike fees for the academic session of 2020-21. The notice is in line with the directions of the University Grants Commission (UGC). The apex body had written to universities and colleges last month, asking them to not compel students to pay fees immediately.

“Owing to the lockdown announced on March 23, all industries, commercial work, as well as jobs in the private sector have been affected financially. This has also affected the financial situation of the general public. Keeping this in mind, we, hereby, direct all affiliated colleges to not hike their fees for the next year,” read the notice. The university further allows existing and new students to pay their tuition fees in instalments. It applies to all colleges [Including autonomous ones], as instructed by UGC,” said a senior official.

“In line with the letter from the UGC and keeping in mind the lockdown, we are instructing colleges to not increase fees for the next year and allow students to pay their tuition in instalments,” said Vinod Patil, officiating registrar of the university.

Raju Shinde, principal, St Xavier’s College, Dhobi Talao, confirmed that the institute would not hike fees this year. “We don’t hike fees every year. Since we had a fee hike last year, there won’t be any hike this year,” he said.

