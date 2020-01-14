Remarks against Congress: MU sends its director on compulsory leave

mumbai

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 23:59 IST

The University of Mumbai (MU) has sent Yogesh Soman, director of the Academy of Theatre Arts, on compulsory leave following protests by students for his alleged derogatory remarks against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. The university has also set up an inquiry committee to look into the matter.

On Monday, vice-chancellor Suhas Pednekar issued a letter to the protesting students informing them that the university has set up a committee to look into the complaints filed by the students against Soman. Meanwhile, Soman has been sent on leave, according to the letter, a copy of which is with HT.

Since December, students have been demanding the removal of Soman after he uploaded videos on his social media accounts, in which, he allegedly made derogatory statements against Rahul and Indira Gandhi. Soman’s remarks were in the context of a statement made by the Rahul about the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Pednekar, in his letter, said that the inquiry committee will look into all the allegations made by students. Soman was unavailable for comments.