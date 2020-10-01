Restaurants and bars can open in Maharashtra from October 5

mumbai

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:13 IST

Nearly 400,000 restaurants, bars, eateries across Maharashtra have been allowed to reopen from October 5, along with resumption of train services that operate within state limits and more suburban trains for essential services workers, both from today.

These were some of the major points of the state’s government’s latest notification that extended the ongoing coronavirus-enforced lockdown by another month till October 31, while opening up a number of activities under its Mission Begin Again — a staggered plan to unlock activities.

According to the notification, all industries and manufacturing units operating in non-essential services in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), too, have been allowed to begin operations.

In accordance with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s assurance to the representatives of hotel industries on Monday, the notification issued on Wednesday has allowed hotels, bars, restaurants, food courts, shut for more than six months, to operate at 50% of their capacity. The standard operation procedures (SOP) for these outlets are expected to be issued by the tourism department in the next two days.

Similarly, the state government has allowed operations of trains originating and ending within state limits with immediate effect. Inter-city services between Mumbai and Pune and trains plying between Mumbai, Nagpur, Kolhapur and Sawantwadi will resume services once Railways completes its preparations.

With local trains in MMR already running for essential services workers, the state government has now directed Railways to increase the number of services to avoid crowding. Currently, commuters from emergency and essential services, including security forces, banking, central and state government, have been allowed to travel on local trains via QR codes. Now, dabbawalas in Mumbai, too, have been allowed to board these trains. Local services in Pune district, too, have been allowed to start operations, along the lines of the services operating in MMR.

The notification, issued by acting chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, has stated that activities, which have been prohibited in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, will be opened up in a phased manner. “Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, theatres, auditoriums, entertainment parks, Metro rail, international airlines, other than those allowed by the Central government, will continue to be prohibited till October 31. Similarly, political, social, sports, entertainment, cultural, religious functions and large congregations remain prohibited,” the order has stated.

Kunte said, “The activities to be opened up immediately while extending the lockdown have been mentioned in today’s notification. The remaining activities to be allowed under Mission Begin Again will be considered in due course and may take a few more weeks.”

Shivanand Shetty, President, Indian Hotels and Restaurant Association (AHAR), said that this will pave the way for the opening of at least 40-50 % outlets in the next few days. “We are opening after six months and it will take some time for hoteliers to prepare themselves to start their businesses with the various restrictions,” said Shetty.

Mirah Hospitality, which runs 10 hotels under the brand name Rajdhani, Hitchki and Bayroute in Mumbai, said they will open their outlets in phases. “We will take time to check the various services, which have been closed from the last six months, and this will take time. We plan to open majority of our outlets by October 15,” said Aji Nair, CEO - F&B Division, Mirah Hospitality.

He said that they have staff of 800 in these 10 outlets, of which 600 were migrant labours who have left for their villages. “Our challenge is to bring them back to Mumbai. In some places we will arrange buses, while in some we will also offer air tickets to bring them back,” said Nair.

Maharashtra has more than 400,00 outlets in the sector with about 2.2 million people employed in various roles.