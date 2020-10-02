e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Restaurants in clubs, resorts, gymkhanas too can operate from Monday: Maharashtra govt

mumbai Updated: Oct 02, 2020 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Restaurants at clubs, resorts and gymkhanas, too, will be allowed to operate from October 5, the state government said. After announcing that restaurants, bars, eateries can start operating from Monday, the state tourism department is expected to issue the final standard operating procedure (SOP) meant for eateries on Saturday.

Clarifying the confusion on whether eateries at clubs, gymkhanas and resorts are allowed to operate, the government said the restaurants in these establishments can operate. All eateries, including road-side ones, will be allowed to operate if the local civic authorities grant permission.

“Licensed bars and restaurants in clubs, resorts and gymkhanas will be allowed to operate. Outlets licensed by the local bodies are allowed to open from Monday,” said Valsa R Nair Singh, principal secretary, tourism department.

Another official from the department said the SOP will be issued on Saturday. “There would not be any major changes in the draft SOP circulated among restaurants, bar organisations. Though hoteliers did not want any restriction in capacity, we have restricted it to 50%,” the official said.

Maharashtra has around 4 lakh hotels, restaurants, bars and eateries with nearly 22 lakh employees.

