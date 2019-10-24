Roads leading to counting venues to be shut today

mumbai

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 01:10 IST

Ahead of the counting of votes for the Assembly elections on Thursday, the Thane traffic police have decided to not allow vehicles on Kalyan-Badlapur road from Wednesday midnight. This is being done to ensure a smooth counting process at Mahatma Gandhi School on the stretch.

Vehicles will be diverted from Matka Chowk and DMC Chowk in Ambernath on Kalyan-Badlapur road.

The vital road that helps one connects Kalyan-Ulhasnagar- Ambernath-Badlapur will be opened after the counting is over. The traffic police have also come up with alternative routes.

“There is a need to close vehicular traffic on the stretch to ensure there is no congestion. We have made arrangements to divert commuters. Our cops will guide them,” said an officer of Ambernath traffic police.

In Dombivli, the counting of votes for Kalyan rural and Dombivli constituency will be at Savlaram Krida Sankul (Dombivli MIDC sports complex). The traffic department has made plans to divert traffic and will impose no-entry points to ensure a smooth traffic flow at Gharda circle .

There will be a no entry on Bandish Palace to Gharda circle stretch. The vehicles coming from Gharda circle to Bandish palace will be diverted at Gharda circle to Regency- Suyog hotel and move ahead to their destination. Vehicles coming from Bandish Palace towards Gharda circle will be diverted to Khambalpada road-Tata naka.

Another stretch which will be no-entry is Bandish Palace to Bharat gas godown road. Vehicles coming towards this stretch will have to take the Kambalpada-Tata naka stretch.

“The changes in the route are not applicable for ambulance, police vans and fire vehicles. Our cops will be deployed at both sides of the stretches to ensure there is no confusion and congestion on the stretch,”added the officer.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 01:10 IST