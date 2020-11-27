e-paper
SAFEMA freezes properties of accused held by Maharashtra ATS for running mephedrone lab

SAFEMA freezes properties of accused held by Maharashtra ATS for running mephedrone lab

mumbai Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 23:55 IST
Manish K Pathak
(Representational image) ATS seized cash, valuables, and property belonging to the 13 accused.(Hindustan Times)
         

For the first time, properties of accused arrested in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case have been frozen by the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS). ATS, which wrote to SAFEMA (Smugglers and Foreign Exchange Manipulators) authority, seized ₹1.55 crore, three vehicles, flats and open plots among others of 13 accused who were arrested for running a lab which produced the drug mephedrone, also known as MD and meow-meow. ATS seized 146kg of the drug worth ₹58 crore. An ATS officer said that maximum properties seized belonged to Mohammad Tanvir Abdul Aziz Paryani, a man with links to gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s gang.

In September 2019, the Vikroli unit arrested two accused on the eastern express highway with 9kg of mephedrone. After interrogating them, ATS busted a factory in Panvel which was being used as a lab to manufacture MD. Officers learnt that the drug was being supplied to Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai and neighbouring districts. A total of 13 accused – Abdul Razzak Kadar Shaikh, Irfan Badar Shaikh, Suleman Badar Shaikh, Jitendra Sharad Parmar alias Asif, Naresh Madan Mhaskar, Sardar Uttam Patil, Juber Lalmohammed Momin, Mohd Salim Abdul Hamid Memon, Kais Kuresh Sidhiqui alias Kaisuddin, Avesh Akbar Khan, Mohammed Tanvir Abdul Aziz Paryani, Mohammad Wasim Abdul Latif Shaikh, and Mustafa Zulfikar Charaniya alias Guddu – were arrested in the case.

A financial investigation was conducted, which revealed that the accused had purchased several properties with money from the sale of drugs. ATS seized ₹1.55 crore after conducting searches at the residences and offices of all the accused. Officers also seized three vehicles and cash deposits in 15 bank accounts in the names of the accused. A plot at Shirala in Sangli district was found in the name of Sardar Uttam Patil.

Additionally, a flat in Panvel worth ₹35 lakh, an open plot at Apate, Panvel worth ₹12.72 lakh and another plot worth ₹32.93 lakh in the name of accused Kais Kuresh Siddiqui. ATS also seized 1,132.476 gram of gold ornaments and 71.700 gram of silver ornaments, worth a total of ₹41.32 lakh. Seven foreign-made watches worth ₹3.20 lakh, ₹217,180, in foreign currency (410 UAE Dirham and 20 US Dollars) were recovered from the accused Paryani.

After the legal proceeding of SAFEMA, all the properties of the accused were frozen by a confirmation order. “This is the first case by ATS, Maharashtra, in which they seized a huge amount of properties and also confirmed that properties were obtained by the accused from drug trafficking,” said an ATS officer.

