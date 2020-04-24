Saffronart will hold 24-hr online Covid-19 fundraiser next week

mumbai

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 23:14 IST

The Mumbai-based auction house, Saffronart, will conduct a 24-hour online Covid-19 fundraiser event on April 29 and 30.

Proceeds from the auction of 52 pieces of South Asian modern and contemporary art will go to organisations and initiatives working to support migrant workers and other vulnerable communities amid the ongoing health and economic crisis.

The auction will be led by a 2018 metal installation by Bangladeshi artist Tayeba Begum Lipi. Krishen Khanna’s charcoal work Who Has Touched Me, a 2019 untitled work by Thota Vaikuntam and an untitled Ram Kumar from 1991 are also on the block, and expected to fetch between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 8 lakh each.

The works, which have been donated collectors, gallerists and artists, include works on paper by modern masters MF Husain and FN Souza.

Proceeds will go to grassroots NGOs Goonj, Youth for Unity and Voluntary Action (YUVA) and Stree Mukti Sanghatana (SMS), which are working to provide food, provisions and rehabilitation to those rendered homeless or jobless by the lockdown.

“Art has the power to drive positive change. As we do our bit to support organisations doing this important work, we hope to see the community rally for the cause and help those most affected by the crisis, to rebuild their lives,” co-founders Minal and Dinesh Vazirani said in a statement.