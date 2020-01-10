Sakinaka Fire: Unit stored chemicals beyond limit, says BMC

mumbai

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 23:20 IST

Nearly two weeks after a fire broke out at Sakinaka’s Ashapura Industrial Estate, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) probe has revealed that chemicals stored at the compound were beyond the permissible limit and may have escalated the fire.

The BMC also stated that it will inform the police about the development to add to the charges on owners already booked for criminal negligence. Moreover, Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) is still searching for the person who went missing person after the fire.

On December 27, around 5.15pm, a major fire broke out at Ashapura compound, an industrial estate in Sakinaka. Aarti Jaiswal, 25, and Piyush Pithadia, 42, were killed in the blaze, while Pratap Thakkar, 42, went missing. While the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, MFB had said that large amounts of flammable paint thinner, which was stored in the compound contributed to the major (level-4) fire.

BMC officials said they had given permission for storing around 3,500 litres of chemicals at the factory, including thinner, distemper and sodium silicate, but the probe revealed that over 4,000 litres were stored. “The factory had permissions for storage of chemicals but the storage was in excess. Raids at the structures near the factory also revealed that the chemical storage was being done over permissible amounts,” said Manish Valanju, assistant municipal corporation, L Ward, which includes Sakinaka, Kurla.