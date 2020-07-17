Sanitiser to be distributed on CR trains, at railway stations

mumbai

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 01:12 IST

The Central Railway (CR) has tied up with a private company to provide free sanitisers to passengers in local and outstation trains. Under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), 400 local and outstation train passengers will be provided sanitisers and their luggage will be sprayed with disinfectant.

Further, sanitisers will be provided on local trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Karjat and Kalyan railway stations. They will also be provided at railway stations on the harbor line.

Additionally, 87 railway ticket booking counters and the surrounding area at railway stations will be disinfected.