e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 12, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer

Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer

mumbai Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:45 IST
Rupsa Chakraborty
Rupsa Chakraborty
Hindustantimes
         

Actor Sanjay Dutt, 61, has been diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer and was discharged from Lilavati hospital on Monday, according to sources at the hospital, who are not authorised to speak to the media.

The actor was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after he complained of breathlessness. His rapid Covid-19 antigen test result came back negative. But later, his diagnosis revealed stage-four lung cancer. “When he was taken to the hospital, he was low on oxygen saturation. But when his Covid-19 report came negative, we ran a cancer test and it was positive,” said a source.

When contacted, the actor’s doctor, Dr Jalil Parker, refused to comment, citing patient confidentiality.

Earlier in the day, he had tweeted, “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

The actor was admitted to the non-Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at Lilavati Hospital around 6pm on Saturday and according to sources, the actors’ oxygen is fluctuating between 90-92%. Later, it was reported that he has developed fluid in his chest.

top news
Suspension of net services on House IT panel’s radar
Suspension of net services on House IT panel’s radar
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Joe Biden picks Kamala Harris as his running mate
Pak minister’s cancelled briefing on Saudi ties hints the tiff just got wider
Pak minister’s cancelled briefing on Saudi ties hints the tiff just got wider
Delhi traffic police release advisory for I-Day, rehearsal
Delhi traffic police release advisory for I-Day, rehearsal
Rajasthan truce sealed, chorus for Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief picks pace
Rajasthan truce sealed, chorus for Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief picks pace
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer
No wide-body planes at Kozhikode airport during monsoon: Aviation regulator
No wide-body planes at Kozhikode airport during monsoon: Aviation regulator
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready
Covid update: India drug shortage easing says firm; Russia vaccine ready
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In