Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer

mumbai

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 00:45 IST

Actor Sanjay Dutt, 61, has been diagnosed with stage-four lung cancer and was discharged from Lilavati hospital on Monday, according to sources at the hospital, who are not authorised to speak to the media.

The actor was rushed to the hospital on Saturday after he complained of breathlessness. His rapid Covid-19 antigen test result came back negative. But later, his diagnosis revealed stage-four lung cancer. “When he was taken to the hospital, he was low on oxygen saturation. But when his Covid-19 report came negative, we ran a cancer test and it was positive,” said a source.

When contacted, the actor’s doctor, Dr Jalil Parker, refused to comment, citing patient confidentiality.

Earlier in the day, he had tweeted, “Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!”

The actor was admitted to the non-Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) at Lilavati Hospital around 6pm on Saturday and according to sources, the actors’ oxygen is fluctuating between 90-92%. Later, it was reported that he has developed fluid in his chest.