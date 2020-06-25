e-paper
Home / Mumbai News / Sanjay Kumar appointed new chief secretary; Ajoy Mehta named principal advisor to CM

Sanjay Kumar appointed new chief secretary; Ajoy Mehta named principal advisor to CM

mumbai Updated: Jun 25, 2020 00:20 IST
The Maharashtra government on Wednesday appointed Sanjay Kumar as the new chief secretary of the state. The 1984-batch IAS officer will take charge on July 1. The incumbent chief secretary Ajoy Mehta is retiring on June 30.

Kumar currently holds the position of additional chief secretary of the home department. He will serve a tenure of just eight months as he is expected to retire on February 28, 2021.

The state government has also decided to appoint Mehta as principal advisor of chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray. He will take up the newly-formed position on July 1.

“In the backdrop of the financial crisis, the chief minister’s secretariat has required an officer with vast experience to restart the state’s economy and administration with full vigour. Hence Mehta has been appointed as principal advisor to the chief minister,” said a statement released by the CM’s office on Wednesday evening.

Earlier, Mehta has got two extensions to continue to work as chief secretary. He was expected to retire in September but was given the first extension of six months and another one of three months that will on June 30.

