e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Schools in Maharashtra to train students in traffic rules and road safety

Schools in Maharashtra to train students in traffic rules and road safety

mumbai Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:31 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
Ankita Bhatkhande
         

Students studying in state schools will now learn about basic traffic rules and road safety measures as part of their everyday classes in schools.

The directorate of primary education issued a circular on Wednesday asking its officials to ensure that students in schools across the state learn about the basic traffic rules and road safety.

As per the circular, a group of resource persons, consisting of teachers and government officials will be trained by the state education department and the officials from the regional transport offices (RTOs) this month. The resource persons would then train teachers in their respective districts who will go on to train students.

Instead of limiting the awareness about road safety to a few days, the department has asked teachers to make it a part of their ‘everyday teaching’.

“Teachers should include concepts while conducting their regular classes. In the current situation, since education is happening online, the training should also be done in the digital mode,” states the circular.

The Pune RTO had earlier written to the education department suggesting the inclusion of traffic rules in their regular syllabus. Taking note of the suggestion, the department has now decided to implement the move across the state.

Teachers said that the move would help students in the long run. “If students are aware, they will also create awareness among their parents. We see a lot of mishaps happening on roads only because traffic and road safety rules are not followed. We hope the training helps address these issues,” said Ameena Shaikh, a teacher from a civic body school in Malad.

top news
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
‘If agreements aren’t honoured...:’ Jaishankar explains stand-off with China
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
BJP leader allegedly shoots man dead in presence of officials in UP
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
In rebuttal to China claim over Ladakh, Arunachal, India drops a clear warning
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Highlights: KXIP beat RCB by 8 wickets
IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP Highlights: KXIP beat RCB by 8 wickets
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
CBI questions family members of 4 accused in Hathras rape case
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Luv Sinha, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, in Congress’ final list for Bihar polls
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
Farooq Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, other J&K political parties team up for Article 370
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
‘Easy to give speeches, need 56-inch chest to work for poor’: JP Nadda
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In