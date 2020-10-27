Seaplane operations to launch between Ahmedabad and Kevadia in Gujarat from October 31

mumbai

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 00:28 IST

Seaplane operations will resume by the weekend as SpiceJet Technic is set to commence flights between Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad and the Statue of Unity in Kevadia from October 31.

The 19-seater Twin Otter 300 aircraft landed in Ahmedabad from the Maldives on Monday evening.

It will be operated by pilots and crew of Maldivian Aero, Maldives’ national airline and flight tickets will be sold by budget carrier- SpiceJet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the service which is aimed to cut travel time between the two places. The seaplane is said to operate with 14 passengers per flight and will make four round trips (eight flights) between Ahmedabad and Kevadia, with an estimated flight time of an hour.

Currently, it takes four hours to travel between Ahmedabad and Kevadia by road. Earlier, the state-owned Pawan Hans and Mumbai’s Mehair had ventured into seaplane operations in the country but they had to shut down business owing to a lacklustre response.