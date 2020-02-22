e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 21, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Mumbai News / Security guard arrested for sexual harassment of 43-yr-old in Versova

Security guard arrested for sexual harassment of 43-yr-old in Versova

mumbai Updated: Feb 22, 2020 00:46 IST
Suraj Ojha
Suraj Ojha
Hindustantimes
         

A 36-year-old security guard who allegedly demanded sexual favours from a 43-year-old costume designer was arrested by Versova police, on Wednesday.

The incident happened at 10pm on February 18, when the complainant, who also designs for movie actors, was feeding pigeons at Lokhandwala Circle. The accused approached her and complimented her and then asked for sexual favour, said officers from Versova police station.

The designer then alerted passers-by and asked for help, following which locals gathered there. Seeing this, the accused tried to flee. “A motorcyclist followed the accused for around 500 metres and caught hold of him,” said a police officer.

The accused, Mannu Yadav, was arrested under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code. He was later released on bail.

top news
Forcing opinion via disruption akin to terrorism: Kerala governor
Forcing opinion via disruption akin to terrorism: Kerala governor
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
‘All deadlines have ended’: FATF’s sharp warning to Pakistan on terror funding
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
Not just CAA, Thackeray clears NPR after meeting PM Modi. But there’s a caveat
MP revokes order setting sterilisation target notice to health workers
MP revokes order setting sterilisation target notice to health workers
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
India’s relief flight to China yet to take off, Beijing denies delaying it
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Waiting for Shreya Ghoshal to be left out: Bhogle fumes as India drop Saha
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
Top cars and supercars expected to be unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
No one needs to fear CAA, NPR: Uddhav Thackeray after meeting PM Modi
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News