Security guard arrested for sexual harassment of 43-yr-old in Versova

mumbai

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 00:46 IST

A 36-year-old security guard who allegedly demanded sexual favours from a 43-year-old costume designer was arrested by Versova police, on Wednesday.

The incident happened at 10pm on February 18, when the complainant, who also designs for movie actors, was feeding pigeons at Lokhandwala Circle. The accused approached her and complimented her and then asked for sexual favour, said officers from Versova police station.

The designer then alerted passers-by and asked for help, following which locals gathered there. Seeing this, the accused tried to flee. “A motorcyclist followed the accused for around 500 metres and caught hold of him,” said a police officer.

The accused, Mannu Yadav, was arrested under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code. He was later released on bail.