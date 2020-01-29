Set up a mechanism to fulfil poll promises, Deora writes to Sonia

mumbai

Updated: Jan 29, 2020 00:17 IST

Former Mumbai Congress chief and ex-Mumbai South MP Milind Deora has written to party president Sonia Gandhi, requesting her to set up a mechanism in Maharashtra to fulfil the poll promises made by the party ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in 2019.

He said as the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress’s coalition partners in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in the state, have started delivering on their promises, the Congress too needs to expedite the delivery of promises.

In the letter dated January 24, Deora said the people of the state appreciated the efforts taken by the Sena and NCP to deliver on their poll promises during the first 50 days of MVA government, and added the Congress, too, should work to fulfil its promise of providing 500-sq ft houses to the needy under the state’s slum and dilapidated buildings rehabilitation schemes.

“It concerns me that such an important policy has not been moved towards effective implementation,” the letter stated.

Claiming that the promises made to the people of Maharashtra were feasible, he said, “I, therefore, request you to establish an effective mechanism similar to ones in Congress-governed states, so that Maharashtra government can speedily deliver on the promises made by the party.”

Former chief minister and public works department minister Ashok Chavan said, “There is nothing wrong in Deora expressing his concerns over poll promises. Our government is just 50 days old, and the promises made were in the joint manifesto of the Congress and NCP. We will surely work in that direction in the near future.”