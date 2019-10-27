Seven mild tremors in Dahanu, Talasari

mumbai

Updated: Oct 27, 2019 00:42 IST

Villages in Dahanu and Talasari witnessed seven mild tremors on Friday late night and Saturday early morning. No injuries were reported. Five tremors — measuring 2.6, 2.0, 2.4, 1.8 and 1.9 — were recorded by the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Friday. Two more — measuring 3.5 and 2.7 — were recorded on Saturday morning. The villages of include Kasa, Charoti, Peth, Shisne, Amboli and Dundhalwadi felt the tremors.

“The national disaster response force (NDRF) in Pune provided 200 tents to all gram panchayats in the affected areas. However, the gram panchayats have kept the tents in storerooms and not distributed it to people. The tents were purchased for ₹30 lakh,” said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of district disaster response force, Palghar.

“The government has also provided tarpaulin sheets and bamboo poles to 1,792 families in Dahanu and Talasari talukas, so that pandals can be erected for shelter,” said Kadam.

Santosh Patil, a resident of Dundhalwadi, one of the affected areas, said the region has been experiencing mild tremors since last November. “We are scared for our lives, as the doors and windows start to rattle. The government has not done anything to rehabilitate us or offered remedial measures. Our houses have developed cracks and the zilla parishad (ZP) is yet to take a decision on reconstructing them,” said Patil.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 00:42 IST