e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 26, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 27, 2019

Seven mild tremors in Dahanu, Talasari

mumbai Updated: Oct 27, 2019 00:42 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Villages in Dahanu and Talasari witnessed seven mild tremors on Friday late night and Saturday early morning. No injuries were reported. Five tremors — measuring 2.6, 2.0, 2.4, 1.8 and 1.9 — were recorded by the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Friday. Two more — measuring 3.5 and 2.7 — were recorded on Saturday morning. The villages of include Kasa, Charoti, Peth, Shisne, Amboli and Dundhalwadi felt the tremors.

“The national disaster response force (NDRF) in Pune provided 200 tents to all gram panchayats in the affected areas. However, the gram panchayats have kept the tents in storerooms and not distributed it to people. The tents were purchased for ₹30 lakh,” said Vivekanand Kadam, chief of district disaster response force, Palghar.

“The government has also provided tarpaulin sheets and bamboo poles to 1,792 families in Dahanu and Talasari talukas, so that pandals can be erected for shelter,” said Kadam.

Santosh Patil, a resident of Dundhalwadi, one of the affected areas, said the region has been experiencing mild tremors since last November. “We are scared for our lives, as the doors and windows start to rattle. The government has not done anything to rehabilitate us or offered remedial measures. Our houses have developed cracks and the zilla parishad (ZP) is yet to take a decision on reconstructing them,” said Patil.

First Published: Oct 27, 2019 00:42 IST

top news
New-age weapons set to add to India’s arsenal
New-age weapons set to add to India’s arsenal
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
‘We want it in writing from the BJP…’: Shiv Sena MLAs insist on sharing CM post
State poll results show voters want strong Opposition: DK Shivakumar
State poll results show voters want strong Opposition: DK Shivakumar
Rescue op to pull out Tamil Nadu toddler from borewell stopped
Rescue op to pull out Tamil Nadu toddler from borewell stopped
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
‘When I entered his room I was shocked,’ Laxman on Ganguly’s CAB days
Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal share stage at ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ in Connaught Place
Delhi CM Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal share stage at ‘Dilli Ki Diwali’ in Connaught Place
100 years ago, this Indian was Oxford’s first doctor
100 years ago, this Indian was Oxford’s first doctor
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
Manohar Lal Khattar elected BJP legislative party leader for Haryana
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleAnushka Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News

Mumbai News