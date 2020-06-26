e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Sheena Bora murder case: Court rejects Sanjeev Khanna’s bail plea

Sheena Bora murder case: Court rejects Sanjeev Khanna’s bail plea

While rejecting the accused’s interim bail plea on Wednesday, special CBI judge J C Jagdale said, “Undoubtedly, some of the inmates of Arthur Road Jail have been affected by Covid-19, but at present the situation is far better.” According to the authorities, of the 181 Covid-19 cases detected in the jail so far, 151 patients had recovered and only 30 were in treatment, he noted.

mumbai Updated: Jun 26, 2020 13:46 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Mumbai
Sanjeev Khanna was arrested in August 2015 for his involvement in Sheena’s killing and has since been lodged in Arthur Road Jail.
Sanjeev Khanna was arrested in August 2015 for his involvement in Sheena’s killing and has since been lodged in Arthur Road Jail.(File photo)
         

A special court here denied temporary bail to Sanjeev Khanna, an accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, who had sought relief citing the risk of contracting coronavirus in Arthur Road Jail.

Khanna was arrested in August 2015 for his involvement in Sheena’s killing and has since been lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

While rejecting the accused’s interim bail plea on Wednesday, special CBI judge J C Jagdale said, “Undoubtedly, some of the inmates of Arthur Road Jail have been affected by Covid-19, but at present the situation is far better.” According to the authorities, of the 181 Covid-19 cases detected in the jail so far, 151 patients had recovered and only 30 were in treatment, he noted.

He pointed out that no one had died of the deadly infection at Arthur Road Jail, indicating that the recovery rate there was better than other parts of Mumbai.

The judge also noted that Khanna had tested negative for the infection.

The accused, a resident of Kolkata, had told the court that he would stay with a relative in suburban Bandra if he gets bail.

The judge observed that the number of Covid-19 cases in Bandra was increasing at an “alarming rate” with each passing day.

All precautionary measures were being taken in the jail and adequate medical facilities were also made available there, he said and scrapped Khanna’s plea.

Sheena (24) was allegedly strangled in a car by her mother Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai and Khanna in April 2012. Her body was burnt in a forest in neighbouring Raigad district.

Former media baron Peter Mukerjea, who was later arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy, is currently out on bail.

tags
top news
CRPF personnel, child killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag
CRPF personnel, child killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
China trying to foist war-like situation along LAC, says India
‘Plasma therapy helping moderate Covid-19 patients stabilise’: Delhi CM
‘Plasma therapy helping moderate Covid-19 patients stabilise’: Delhi CM
India registers highest single-day Covid-19 cases, record recoveries
India registers highest single-day Covid-19 cases, record recoveries
Raids on Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri in Rs 787 crore bank fraud
Raids on Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri in Rs 787 crore bank fraud
‘Am Indira Gandhi’s grand-daughter’: Priyanka dares UP govt to act against her
‘Am Indira Gandhi’s grand-daughter’: Priyanka dares UP govt to act against her
Two boys changed the result of 2005 India series : Inzamam
Two boys changed the result of 2005 India series : Inzamam
‘Covid-19 a disease, not a crime’: Akhilesh Yadav slams CM Yogi Adityanath
‘Covid-19 a disease, not a crime’: Akhilesh Yadav slams CM Yogi Adityanath
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In