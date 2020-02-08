Sheena Bora murder case: Driver demanded ₹50L to not depose against me, says Indrani

mumbai

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 01:18 IST

Indrani, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Friday told the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court that accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai had demanded ₹50 lakh to not depose against her.

Indrani, who was arguing before the court for her bail, claimed Rai told her “Mein kuch nahi boloonga” (I will not say anything). She said when she refused to pay Rai, he reduced the amount to ₹15 lakh, and later to ₹10 lakh. When the court questioned how this was possible as she was in jail, Indrani said, “I could’ve promised him the pay. I told him to say whatever he wants.” Indrani also submitted that her interaction with Rai was possible as they were brought to the court in the same vehicle.

According to CBI, a day before the murder on April 23, 2012, Indrani and Rai had conducted a reconnaissance near Pen village, in Raigad district, to dump Bora’s body. Indrani told the court that CBI’s claim was a “concocted story”. “I have never heard about a place called Pen. Where is the body?” she said, adding the CBI does not have any evidence against her. The accused also said that the “prima-facie case is falling like a pack of cards”. “There are 192 witnesses who are yet to be examined and I feel that I am being treated [in an] unfair [manner]. I’ve given enough evidence,” she said, adding that there was no question of her fleeing as her passport had been seized.

Indrani alluded to the possibility of her former husband and co-accused Peter Mukerjea’s involvement in the timing of her arrest, which was a day before her daughter Vidhie Mukerjea’s 18th birthday on August 25, 2015. Vidhie is the daughter of Indrani and Sanjeev Khanna. She said a flat, worth ₹30 crore, at Marlow Building in Worli, was to be transferred to Vidhie’s name. However, the flat was given to Rabin Mukerjea, Peter’s son. She said the transfer was deferred a day after her arrest. Peter had left the courtroom by the time Indrani made these allegations.