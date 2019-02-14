Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea wants to undergo lie-detector test ‘in the name of justice’

In a two-page application submitted to the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday, Indrani Mukerjea, who is accused of murdering her daughter Sheena Bora, sought permission to undergo a lie detector test. She said she wanted to do so “in the name of justice”.

The court has asked the CBI to file a reply on Mukerjea’s plea.

Mukerjea, along with her husband Peter and ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna, were produced before the special CBI court on Wednesday. The testimonies of private airline executive Mukesh Gupta and Sameer Buddha, who had been an employee of INX companies founded by the Mukerjeas, were recorded. Gupta worked for the airline that Khanna flew to return to Kolkata after Bora’s murder.

After the court completed recording the depositions, Mukerjea’s lawyer Gunjan Mangla moved her handwritten plea.

According to Mukerjea, the CBI had asked her to take the lie detector test in October 2015.

“I had not given my consent at that time because I was under tremendous pressure not to undergo the test. I had succumbed to such pressure at that stage because I was in a state of shock, mentally disturbed and vulnerable and physically very unwell,” said Mukerjea in her plea.

“I am emotionally more settled and I realise that I should have never succumbed to pressure and it is only right and proper in the name of justice that I undergo the polygraph test.”

Mukerjea, who was arrested in August 2015, said that since the prosecution has only examined 34 witnesses out of the total 200 listed witnesses in the case, there was still time for her to take the test.

A Supreme Court judgment from 2010 makes the results of a polygraph test inadmissible in court.

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 10:45 IST