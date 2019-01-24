Sheena Bora murder case: Peter Mukerjea claims Indrani misled him on her daughter’s disappearance

The defence lawyer for Peter Mukerjea, one of the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, on Wednesday, claimed the former media baron was misled by his estranged wife and co-accused, Indrani, on Bora’s disappearance.

Arguing for Mukerjea’s bail before the special CBI court, his lawyer Shrikant Shivde claimed that Indrani misled many people on the disappearance of her daughter, Bora, by creating a fake email address. “Peter received an SMS and a mail from a fake ID. If he was a conspirator, why would she send a mail to him? He [Peter] immediately forwarded the mail to Rahul [his son] as he was making inquiries,” Shivde argued.

As per the prosecution’s case, a year after Bora’s murder, Mukerjea had received an email from Bora’s ID. It was alleged that the email was sent by Indrani’s assistant Kajal, on her instruction. This is not the first time that Mukerjea has defended himself citing the email, to prove that he was misled by Indrani. Even in his previous bail pleas, he had claimed the email was sent only to misguide him and even he was under the impression that Bora was alive.

Shivde has also disputed that Indrani and Mukerjea spoke just after she finalised a spot where she allegedly wanted to dispose of Bora and her son Mikhail’s bodies after their murders.

The court will continue to hear the prosecution’s arguments on Thursday.

First Published: Jan 24, 2019 09:47 IST