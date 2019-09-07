Shiv Sena blames Metro, infra works for waterlogging in Mumbai

mumbai

The Shiv Sena, which controls the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Friday blamed Metro construction and other development work in Mumbai for waterlogging across the city after the heavy rain spell.

The Metro work is being handled by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), a body headed by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

This monsoon, Mumbai has received heavy rain in short durations, causing waterlogging at several locations and suspending suburban rail services.

The Sena has been pointing fingers at several factors for the city’s woes during the monsoon. In August, it blamed the encroachments, while in July it blamed the media for selectively showing low-lying areas.

The Sena in an editorial in party mouthpiece Saamana said the ‘nature’ of the monsoon is changing, with a month’s rainfall being received in a couple of days.

“Mumbai received rain for September in just two days. With this, the normal life

has been thrown out of gear,” it said.

“Apart from that, there are other reasons for flooding. There are many development works going on in Mumbai. Is that also a reason for flooding in the city? People are complaining draining of water gets impacted due to Metro and other development works. There is no opposition to development work, but while building something is the existing system getting impacted,” the Sena asked in the editorial.

Currently, construction of six Metro lines, including an underground Metro corridor, is underway in the city. Also, a few flyovers are being built by

various implementation agencies.

