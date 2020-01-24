Shiv Sena leader firing case: Key accused arrested from Delhi

mumbai

Updated: Jan 24, 2020 00:33 IST

The anti-extortion cell (AEC) on Wednesday arrested 37-year-old Pappu Dubey, from Delhi in connection with the firing on Shiv Sena leader Chandrashekhar Jadhav in Vikhroli in December. This is the seventh arrest in the case.

According to the police, Dubey, who used to live in Mumbai around 10 years ago, was given the contract to kill Jadhav by gangster Prasad Pujari. Dubey was produced in the court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody till Saturday.

During the investigation, police found that Pujari had called Dubey in 2018 and allegedly given him the contract to kill Jadhav. However, Dubey was only involved in the planning and introduced his local contact, Umesh Shetty, to Pujari.

The incident occurred on December 19 when Jadhav went to a Sai Baba temple near his residence in Tagore Nagar, Vikroli (East). Shetty and another accused, Sagar Mishra, followed Jadhav into the temple. While Shetty stood outside the temple, Mishra went in and opened fire at the Sena leader, injuring his right arm. Jadhav’s son and some passersby nabbed Mishra, but Shetty managed to escape on his bike. Joint commissioner of police, crime branch, Santosh Rastogi, said Dubey’s arrest was a big step to unravel the case. “Other accused will be arrested once their roles are verified and we get evidence,” said Rastogi.

Police said Dubey shifted to Delhi around a decade ago, but was still in touch with Pujari, and used to provide him his Mumbai contacts if and when the gangster required.