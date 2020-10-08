e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena MP from south Mumbai wins UNICEF award for advancing rights of children in Parliament

Shiv Sena MP from south Mumbai wins UNICEF award for advancing rights of children in Parliament

mumbai Updated: Oct 08, 2020 23:35 IST
Swapnil Rawal
Swapnil Rawal
         

Shiv Sena member of Parliament (MP) Arvind Sawant received the ‘Parliamentarians’ Group for Children’ (PGC) awards in recognition of his role in Parliament in advancing the rights of children in India by UNICEF India. Sawant, MP from South Mumbai and a deputy leader in Shiv Sena, was recognised for his “exceptional work” in initiating two debates and seven questions on matters of Right to Education, protection of children from atrocities, malnutrition and child health in Parliament in 2018-19, UNICEF India said.

top news
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan passes away days after surgery
‘When he gets better…’: Son Chirag tweeted hours before Ram Vilas Paswan’s death
‘When he gets better…’: Son Chirag tweeted hours before Ram Vilas Paswan’s death
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
SRH vs KXIP Highlights, IPL 2020: Bairstow, Rashid guide SRH to 69-run win
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
Mike Pompeo expected to travel to India for 2+2 dialogue this month
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
‘Strove for welfare of the masses’: Prez Kovind remembers Ram Vilas Paswan
‘If they had common sense…’: HD Kumaraswamy on polls amid Covid
‘If they had common sense…’: HD Kumaraswamy on polls amid Covid
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
Donald Trump calls for two in-person debates with Joe Biden before election
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
‘India has emerged as a land of solutions in post Covid world’: PM Modi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyBihar Assembly Election 2020Bigg Boss 14Rhea ChakrabortyHappy birthday Gauri KhanIAF day 2020SRH vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In