Shiv Sena wants CM post for BJP’s allies in their states

In an indication that the Shiv Sena is eyeing the chief minister’s (CM) post in Maharashtra if it enters into an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a Sena leader on Thursday said the BJP should offer the CM position to its alliance partners in their states.

The leader also said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies like Sena and Akali Dal will play a bigger role after the Lok Sabha elections.

The fresh statement from the Sena indicates that it is willing for a pre-poll tie-up provided it gets the CM post. Last month, the party had made it clear that it will remain a ‘big brother’ in Maharashtra politics.

Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that if the NDA comes back to power in 2019 then Sena, Akali Dal and other allies will have a role, hinting that the BJP could fall short of the majority figure in the Lok Sabha. “All the allies of NDA are strong in their states and if you want to have an alliance with them at the Centre, the CM in that state should be from that ally,” he said. The Sena has been critical of the BJP for its treatment of allies.

A senior Sena leader said the BJP national president Amit Shah and Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray are in talks to forge the alliance. The leadership of the two parties are discussing a power-sharing formula along with a seat-sharing agreement. “Ours is a one-line proposal to them. You (BJP) can play a larger role in Delhi, while we will have a bigger say in the state… Getting back to power is important for them, and therefore they will come around,” a senior Sena leader, who did not wish to be named, said. He said that Shah is likely to visit Thackeray at his residence in Mumbai in the coming days.

A Sena leader, who is involved in the alliance discussion, said the party has made it clear to the BJP that it should convey its decision soon. He said the Sena is prepared to go solo, if they do not arrive at a decision. “It is not an ultimatum, but we have asked them to decide soon. Time is short now; we want to start work on ground, finalise candidates, among other moves,” the leader said. The Sena had planned two rallies of Thackeray in the first two weeks of February, but both were cancelled owing to a lack of clarity on the alliance.

