Six killed, six injured, 13-year-old missing after massive explosion at Tarapur chemical factory

mumbai

Updated: Jan 12, 2020 00:42 IST

At least six people were killed, six others seriously injured and a 13-year-old was girl missing after a massive explosion at a factory in Tarapur chemical zone in Palghar district, around 120km north of Mumbai, on Saturday. The blast, which took place around 6.50pm at the more than 20-year-old plant of Ank Pharma during testing of a new reactor, was heard within a 15-km radius and window panes of some houses in the surrounding area were shattered. The explosion also caused a fire and brought down parts of the plant building, which is located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area.

Gaurav Singh, superintendent of police (SP), Palghar, confirmed that the explosion happened when a reactor was being tested. Singh identified the owner of the plant as one Natwarlal Patel, who is among the injured. “A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is on the way to clear the debris,” said Singh, adding that Patel and 11 workers were inside the plant when the blast took place.

The six deceased were identified as Illyas Ansari, 45; Nishu Singh, 26; Madhuri Singh, 46; Gopal Yadav, 19; and Rajmatidevi Yadav, 45; and Mohan Ingle, 45.

“A 13-year-old girl is missing and probably under the debris,” said Pradip Kasbe, senior inspector of Boisar MIDC police, adding that a team from the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health (DISH) will visit the mishap site on Sunday to ascertain the cause of the blast. “We will register a first information report (FIR) only after receiving the DISH report. At present, we have registered a case of accidental death report (ADR),” said Kasbe.

Among the injured are two children, Prachi Singh, 3; and Ruchika Singh, 2; who along with Patel, Mulayam Yadav, 22; Rakesh Jaiswal, 50; and Sachin Yadav, 18; are being treated at a couple of hospitals in the vicinity. Police said some of the injured are pedestrians who were walking past the plant building when the explosion took place.

Meanwhile, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced a compensation of Rs5 lakh to the next of kin of those killed in the mishap. He also directed authorities to ensure free medical aid to the injured.