Six police teams to trace 5-year-old Mumbai girl’s killer

The Tulinj police have formed six teams to nab the unidentified woman who allegedly kidnapped and murdered a five-year-old girl from Nallasopara on Sunday. The woman was captured on CCTV footage on a road in Vijay Nagar.

According to the police, Anjali Saroj, was abducted by a woman in her 30s while playing outside her Sai Arpan building in Vijay Nagar, on Saturday night. Her body was found in the ladies’ toilet at Navsari station in Gujarat on Sunday.

The victim’s family told police that they do not know the woman, and police suspect that she is a local resident. “Since there are no CCTVs at Navsari station, it will be challenging for us to trace the killer,” said a police officer.

“Anjali was abducted around 8.30pm on Saturday, and the killer would have reached Navsari station in the wee hours of Sunday with the victim. She may have strangulated the victim in the toilet as there could be no witnesses at that hour,” said police.

The Tulinj police have registered a case of kidnapping and murder and have released a sketch of the killer who seems to be fair, tall and was wearing a salwar kameez.

“We have also undertaken a combing operation in Nallasopara to get leads on the accused. Her CCTV footage captured on a kilometre-long stretch in Vijay Nagar indicates that the woman was familiar with the locality,” said the officer.