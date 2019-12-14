Six-year-old raped by man inside school washroom

mumbai

Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:18 IST

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified man inside the washroom of a school in Malad (West) on Thursday afternoon.

The girl was subjected to a medical test and has been discharged from a government hospital. The girl’s mother had filed a complaint on Thursday night after the girl told her what had happened on returning from school.

DS Swami, deputy commissioner of police, holding additional charge of zone XI, said, “We have registered a case of rape against the unidentified accused and further probe is on.”

Jagdeo Kalapad, senior police inspector, Malwani police station, said, “The school has CCTV cameras and we are looking at the footage.”

Meanwhile, senior police officers from Malwani, Malad and Bangur Nagar were roped in to control a crowd of 50 protesters, who after learning about the incident, gathered at the school on Friday to protest against the authorities. They were assured stringent action will be taken and the culprit will be arrested.

The girl’s grandmother also claimed that few days ago, some person had given the girl sanitiser to drink and she was vomiting because of it. She had complained to the school watchman, but he did not pay heed to the complaint. The police said they have no information about this incident.