e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 13, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Dec 14, 2019
Home / Mumbai News

Six-year-old raped by man inside school washroom

mumbai Updated: Dec 14, 2019 00:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by an unidentified man inside the washroom of a school in Malad (West) on Thursday afternoon.

The girl was subjected to a medical test and has been discharged from a government hospital. The girl’s mother had filed a complaint on Thursday night after the girl told her what had happened on returning from school.

DS Swami, deputy commissioner of police, holding additional charge of zone XI, said, “We have registered a case of rape against the unidentified accused and further probe is on.”

Jagdeo Kalapad, senior police inspector, Malwani police station, said, “The school has CCTV cameras and we are looking at the footage.”

Meanwhile, senior police officers from Malwani, Malad and Bangur Nagar were roped in to control a crowd of 50 protesters, who after learning about the incident, gathered at the school on Friday to protest against the authorities. They were assured stringent action will be taken and the culprit will be arrested.

The girl’s grandmother also claimed that few days ago, some person had given the girl sanitiser to drink and she was vomiting because of it. She had complained to the school watchman, but he did not pay heed to the complaint. The police said they have no information about this incident.

top news
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
House panel approves Trump charges, sets up impeachment vote
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Rahul Gandhi making rape a political tool’: Smriti Irani approaches EC
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
‘Not their choice’: MHA rebuffs 5 states who ‘won’t implement’ citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
Nitish Kumar didn’t listen, Prashant Kishor turns to CMs on citizenship law
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
50 Jamia students detained after clash with cops during citizenship law protest
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
‘Would like him at number 4’: Kumble backs young player ahead of ODIs
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
How RN Kao – India’s top spymaster - helped integrate Sikkim into India
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
FASTags mandatory for all vehicles from December 15: All you need to know
trending topics
HTLS 2019Mardaani 2 movie reviewRealme Buds AirUPPSC PCS Admit Card 2019Smriti IraniIPL 2020 auctionVirat KohliICC T20I Rankings

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News