Skeletal remains of man who went missing found near Mumbai

Skeletal remains of a man, suspected to be that of a ward boy, were found at Shelar village in Bhiwandi on Tuesday.

Police suspect that the remains are of ward boy Bharat Kamble (in his 40s), who went missing from Bhiwandi, after a heated argument with his wife over drinking alcohol. As he did not come home for four days, a missing complaint was lodged with the Shantinagar police station on January 19.

Police have found an ID card with the remains which belongs to him. Kamble is a resident of Mithpada in Bhiwandi and works as a ward boy in a private hospital in Bhiwandi. Vilas Chaugukle, inspector, Bhiwandi rural police station said, “On Tuesday, a farmer who took his cattle to the jungle saw the skeletons. He immediately alerted the police.”

Kamble’s wife was allegedly tired of him and his drinking habit. He would also beat her up and abuse her in front of their three daughters. Chaugule said, “We also got a wallet which was half burnt and an ID card of Bharat Kamble. We suspect the remains are of Kamble. We have sent the remains to the forensic lab in Mumbai and reports are awaited”. Police alerted Kamble’s wife to identify the wallet. Her statement was also recorded for further investigation.