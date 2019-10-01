e-paper
Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Smoke engulfs BEST’s electric bus; none hurt

mumbai Updated: Oct 01, 2019 00:25 IST
Kailash Korde
Hindustantimes
         

An electric bus hired by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking was engulfed in smoke as it was exiting Mulund bus depot on Monday morning. “No passengers were hurt in the incident,” said a BEST spokesperson.

According to BEST, a wheel hub of the bus got extremely hot and emitted steam as it came in contact with the humidity in the air. The rear brake booster had an internal air leakage owing to which the brakes tend to engage while running. “The bus was attended for brake booster replacement and was sent back in operation at 4pm,” said a BEST spokesperson.

Following the incident, there was a rumour about the e-bus catching fire owing to short circuit. BEST administration, however, claimed smoke was emanating from the brake liners and there was no fire.

“Earlier this month, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had launched these buses with much fanfare. But within a fortnight such incidents occur. It means the buses are not well maintained. Hope the wet-leased buses do not spoil the image of BEST,” said Bhushan Patil, a Congress member on BEST Panel.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 00:25 IST

‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
