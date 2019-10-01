Smoke engulfs BEST’s electric bus; none hurt

mumbai

An electric bus hired by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking was engulfed in smoke as it was exiting Mulund bus depot on Monday morning. “No passengers were hurt in the incident,” said a BEST spokesperson.

According to BEST, a wheel hub of the bus got extremely hot and emitted steam as it came in contact with the humidity in the air. The rear brake booster had an internal air leakage owing to which the brakes tend to engage while running. “The bus was attended for brake booster replacement and was sent back in operation at 4pm,” said a BEST spokesperson.

Following the incident, there was a rumour about the e-bus catching fire owing to short circuit. BEST administration, however, claimed smoke was emanating from the brake liners and there was no fire.

“Earlier this month, Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had launched these buses with much fanfare. But within a fortnight such incidents occur. It means the buses are not well maintained. Hope the wet-leased buses do not spoil the image of BEST,” said Bhushan Patil, a Congress member on BEST Panel.

