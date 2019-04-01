SoBo man arrested for abetting wife’s suicide

A 30-year-old Napean Sea Road resident was arrested by Malabar Hill police on Saturday for allegedly abetting his wife’s suicide. The couple had been married for eight months.

According to police, the incident came to light when the victim’s cousin went to visit her and found her hanging from the ceiling fan on Saturday morning. He then filed a complaint against the accused.

“At 6.30am on Saturday, when the complainant went to visit the 29-year-old victim, to check on her, he found the door to be locked,” said a police officer.

“When the victim failed to open the door, her cousin broke it open to find her hanging from the ceiling with her dupatta,” the police said. Police said the accused was not at home at the time.

According to the complainant (cousin), the victim was married to the accused eight months ago and was staying with her in-laws. She often complained of harassment from her in-laws following which the couple had started staying in a different locality.

On March 23, the woman told her cousin that her husband had an extra marital affair. When she confronted him, he abused her and asked her to leave the house and give him a divorce.

“The accused used to fight with his deceased wife on trivial issues, constantly asking her to leave him. On Saturday, when the victim’s cousin went to check on her, he found her hanging from the ceiling,” said the officer.

Based on the cousin’s complaint, police arrested the accused on charges of abetment to suicide and are tracing his mother, father and sister.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 05:07 IST