Son thrashes 85-year-old mother to death in Bhayander, arrested

A 45-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly beating his 85-year-old mother to death inside their apartment in Bhayander.

Raised voices had been heard by neighbours on Saturday morning from the first floor flat in Bhayander (West) occupied by Somnath Mitra, the accused, and the victim, Rama Mitra.

A few hours later, Somnath, who seemed to have blood on his hands, appeared near his flat window and sought to explain his action in an incoherent manner to shocked neighbours, police said. The neighbours informed the police. “The killer in a fit of rage, first repeatedly banged the victim’s head against the wall and later threw her on the floor, killing her instantly, as her skull had cracked,” said senior police inspector Chandrakant Jadhav of Bhayander police.

The motive behind the murder is unknown as Somnath and his mother rarely interacted with the neighbours, said Jadhav. Somnath used to work for a tourism firm but had been unemployed for a year, the officer said.

Police had to break into the flat as Somnath had bolted the door from the inside. When they entered the house, they found Rama lying in a pool of blood. She was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. Somnath was booked for murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was produced in court and remanded in police custody till Monday.

