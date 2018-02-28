Soon, second class AC coaches for Mumbai local trains?

The city’s local trains may soon have second class air-conditioned coaches. The Railway ministry is looking into two options: of having separate second class coaches in the present AC local train or converting some coaches in the existing trains to make them first AC and second AC coaches.

Union railway minister Piyush Goyal announced this after inaugurating the foot over bridge (FOB) built by the Army at Parel-Elphinstone Road stations on Tuesday.

“An integrated plan is being made for the city’s suburban railway network. Second class AC coach will also be introduced. The procedure has started and the decision will be taken soon,” said Goyal.

Under one proposal, the current AC local train will have first and second class coaches. The first class coach will have cushion seats and wider leg space for commuters. The second class AC coach will continue to have polycarbonate seats that are fitted in the AC train. The fare of both the first and second class AC coaches will be different, said a senior railway official.

Another option being considered is to have three or six AC coaches in the current 12-coach local trains operating on the Mumbai suburban railway network.

“The decision on having second class AC coach in the currently operational AC train or second class AC coach in the regular trains has not been taken yet. We will soon be finalising it, “ Goyal told Hindustan Times.

However, both the proposals involve various technical and financial aspects. As such, there will be several rounds of deliberations before a final decision is taken, said another railway official.

Further, the differential fare will also have to be worked out, he added.

Goyal along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Union Minister of State for Defence Dr Subhash Bhamre on Tuesday, inaugurated three FOBs built by the Army at Parel-Elphinstone Road stations as well as at Curry Road and Ambivli. Earlier, Maharashtra government handed over documents related to a plot at Bandra Kurla Complex to the Railways. The plot was handed over to the Railways for construction of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train terminus at BKC. The trio then travelled in a local train to Parel railway station.

At the inauguration of the FOB, Goyal also announced to open more than 100 FOBs on Mumbai’s suburban network within next one year.

“56 FOBs will be constructed in the next 12 months. More than 100 FOBs will be added in the complete Mumbai suburban railway system,” said Goyal, while addressing media after the FoB’s were inaugurated with the hands of local fisher women and Dabbawalas.

“The Elphinstone road Army FOB will be helpful for the vendors who can use it directly to travel on the main road,” said Subhash Yadav, a flower vendor who was present during the inauguration of the FOB.