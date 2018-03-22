South Mumbai residents complaint about noise from Metro-3 construction

Noise due to the construction of the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 line has become a rising concern for Churchgate residents.

They have written to the Pollution Control Board, the police and the Metro company complaining about the noise from the construction work at night.

Authorities from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation limited (MMRCL) were unavailable for comment on Wednesday.

“I have filed several written complaints. The other night, drilling machines and cranes were being used till 1am. We have senior citizens in the area who get disturbed due to the noise,” said Ashwin Nagpal, photographer.

Nagpal said that when he requested the authorities to adopt sound mitigation measures, he was told none of it would work in the area.

However, responding to a tweet by one of the residents a few days ago, Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director of MMRCL, said, “Pl appreciate High Court orders are restricted to one location and not elsewhere. As a self discipline we don’t do piling which is obviously noise making after 10pm. But, it is not possible to stop the entire activity after 10pm. Else it’ll take 10 years to complete work.”

Last year, a resident of Cuffe Parade filed a public interest litigation in the Bombay high court against MMRCL and the state government, after being exposed to noise levels above 100 dB (decibel). He demanded that a compensation of Rs10,000 per day be paid to each member of his family.

Read more: Noise from Metro construction in south Mumbai as loud as a live rock concert

Last month, when the noise levels near the construction sites were measured by the anti-noise campaigner, Awaaz Foundation, it was found that the noise from the drilling machines at Churchgate ranged from 106.1 dB to 110 dB.

“When I stepped down two days ago to complain about regular flouting of the 10pm-deadline, I was told that the ruling applied only to certain areas and not where the work was currently happening,” said Kaizaad Kotwal, a resident of Lotus Court on Jamshedji Tata Road, Churchgate.

In August 2017, the Bombay high court had directed MMRCL to not carry out any construction or ancillary activities between 10pm and 6am.