Special court allows Maharashtra ATS to arrest Nallasopara arms case mastermind

mumbai

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 18:32 IST

The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on Thursday obtained the permission of the special UAPA court to arrest Rishikesh Devdikar alias MD Murli, 44, in connection with the 2018 Nallasopara arms haul case. Devdikar is the alleged mastermind of the group behind the 2018 Nallasopara arms haul and the murders of journalist Gauri Lankesh and rationalists Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare and MM Kalburgi. The Maharashtra ATS would present the arrest warrant before a court in Karnataka to seek his custody.

The special investigation team (SIT) of Karnataka Police, which is probing Lankesh’s murder case had arrested Devdikar, the 18th accused in the case, on January 9, two-and-a-half years after she was shot dead by two assailants. He was allegedly hiding at Katras in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district. Devdikar is alleged to be the head of all the ‘operations’ undertaken by the group. His second-in-command, Amol Kale, was also previously arrested in Lankesh’s murder case.

Special public prosecutor Raja Thackeray, along with public prosecutor Sunil Gonsalves, had earlier moved an application seeking a production warrant against Devdikar. The plea was presented after the prosecution obtained the custody of Pratap Hazra, till February 3. Hazra was arrested for allegedly training the accused in the Nallasopara arms haul case and in committing the murders of Lankesh, Dabholkar, Pansare and Kalburgi.

The prosecution argued that they need to analyse the data recovered from Hazra’s mobile and the bank account details to trace the source of funding. It is suspected that Hazra was paid the money for providing the other accused with training. The officers are on the lookout for his associate, who is absconding.

Hazra’s lawyer Sanjeev Punalekar argued that the accused was assaulted in the custody. He contended that the reasons for which ATS has sought the extension of Hazra’s custody is not sufficient and argued that the data and bank accounts can be analysed without his custody. However, the court ruled out the allegation of assault on Hazra by police and also extended his custody.