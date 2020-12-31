e-paper
Special squads, drones will keep eye on revellers on NYE

Dec 31, 2019

The Mumbai Police will make use of multiple drones at areas which see high footfalls like Gateway of India, Marine Drive among others, to monitor crowd on the New Year’s Eve.

Apart from this, a special team comprising women officers from each of the 90-odd police stations across Mumbai will mix with crowds to ensure there are no instances of harassment. They will also provide quick response in case molestation is reported.

Mumbai Police will also deploy a force of over 45,000 police personnel that will include officers and constables from the local arms, state reserve police force (SRPF), riot control force (RCF), quick response team (QRT), BDDS teams, special branch, crime branch, traffic police and home guards.

Pranaya Ashok, deputy commissioner of police, said, “There will be heavy security at important locations like Gateway of India, Girgaum beach, Dadar beach, Mahim beach, Juhu beach, Versova beach, Madh beach, Gorai beach, Powai lake and religious places.”

Police will also be using their 4,000-odd CCTV cameras security system across Mumbai to monitor the crowd. There will be continuous patrolling of the coastline of Mumbai on speed-boats by police personnel. The traffic police comprising over 2,700 officers and men will crack down on rash driving and drink driving.

Special trains and buses

Central Railway (CR) will operate four special trains on mainline and harbour line. The mainline trains will operate from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) towards Kalyan at 1.30am, and another train will operate from Kalyan towards CSMT at 1.30am. On the harbour line, local trains will be operated from CSMT towards Panvel at 1.30am and from Panvel towards CSMT at 1.30am.

Western Railway (WR) will operate eight special local trains for revellers. First special local train will leave from Churchgate at 1.15am towards Virar and the last one will leave at 3.25am from Churchgate station.

The BEST will operate 20 special buses on seven routes, including to and from Gateway of India, Juhu beach and Gorai beach.

