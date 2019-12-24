SS branch busts prostitution racket operating through mobile apps

mumbai

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 19:34 IST

The social service (SS) branch of the Mumbai crime branch on Tuesday busted a prostitution racket that was being run through mobile phone apps like Bingo, WhatsApp and TikTok. The police arrested two people and rescued three women from a hotel in the western suburbs where they were being kept for the services. The police are in search of the mastermind of the operation, identified as Jayesh Bora alias Tony, and two others who ran the operations from Jodhpur.

During the raid, police have seized one car out of the 15 cars used by the racket to pick and drop the women along with ₹38,260 cash and 5 mobile phones.

According to police, the raid was conducted in the wee hours of Tuesday under the supervision of Shivdeep Lande, deputy commissioner of police of the anti-narcotic cell (ANC) who has the additional charge of the SS branch. After SS branch officers received information about the prostitution racket, a dummy customer was sent to a hotel in Juhu.

“We raided room number 304 and found three women who were part of the business. The accused had claimed, on the app, that two of the women were Indian and the third one, who was fair skinned, was a Russian so that they could charge more from the clients. We found that the fair skinned woman was an Indian too,” said a police officer.

Sandesh Revale, senior police inspector, SS branch, confirmed that they found two people, identified as Yuva Ashok Gahelot alias Yogesh, 25, and Suraj Kumar Dasharat Mandal, 24, who were overseeing the business in Mumbai.

During investigation it was found that when customers contacted Bora, they were provided a link of an app to choose the woman, and upon selection they were informed about the charges. The charges ranged from ₹35,000 to ₹40,000 for Indian women, while for foreigners the charge ranged between ₹1 lakh and ₹4 lakh.

Revale confirmed that Bora was operating from Jodhpur in Rajasthan along with Rajkumar and Ravi Mandal. “We are looking for the three, and investigation is going on. After interrogating Suraj, we found that Ravi was using 10 to 15 cars for picking up and dropping the women at the destination. They were also soliciting advance booking from customers for the festive season,” said a police officer.

The Mumbai crime branch has registered a case against all the accused under sections 370(3) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956.