SSC paper leak: Another tutorial owner held near Mumbai

The Amboli police on Friday arrested the owner of another coaching class for allegedly receiving leaked papers from one of the accused arrested in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) paper leak case.

Muneer is the seventh accused arrested in the case. According to the police, Muneer, who runs Wisdom tutorials, received question papers from Atish Kadam, who was arrested on Thursday. “Muneer ran Wisdom and had 40 students in his institute. He used to receive the papers from Kadam. Kadam worked for Feroz, the prime accused in the case and used to get the papers from him. Muneer has till now said he gave the paper to 12 students,” said a source.

However, the police strongly suspect that there are more than 12 students who received the paper. “He is being interrogated to get more names and details of the paper leak trail,” the source said.

Investigating officer Daya Nayak and his team raided Wisdom classes in Ambernath on Thursday night to gather evidence against the accused. Cops also found that 26 students were taken to Aurangabad by Kadam and the papers were leaked there.

Cops also found several loopholes on the part of the state board and the Mumbra school. They found that Feroz was the vice-principal in the Mumbra school, which was not verified by the state board before it was made a centre. The school also violated several rules while carrying the papers. Feroz used to open the seal of the papers at 9:15am and circulate it. One of the teachers at his tutorial used to solve and circulate it further.

Meanwhile, the Sakinaka police on Friday recorded the statement of four students in connection with the ICT paper leak case which was lodged on March 24. Senior inspector Avinash Dharmadhikari said the students had received the paper through a messenger service on their phones, prior to the exam. They belong to various schools in Kurla and Ghatkopar.

Acting on a tip-off, the police had picked up one student who had received the paper. The other three were identified while trying to find out the origin of the message. “We will identify the source soon,” an officer from the Sakinaka police station said.