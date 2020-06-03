State braces for Nisarga impact; rain alert for city

mumbai

Cyclone Nisarga, developing in the Arabian Sea, is expected to make landfall today afternoon over Raigad district, south of Mumbai, the weather bureau said on Tuesday. The cyclone is very likely to intensify into a “severe cyclonic storm” around 5.30am on Wednesday, and cross Maharashtra and the south Gujarat coast on Wednesday afternoon, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The prediction is extremely heavy rain for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Raigad with high-speed winds, gusting to a maximum of 120kmph along the coast. The landfall site has been identified close to Alibag, Raigad district, which is 16km south of Mumbai over the sea, with extensive damage expected for Mumbai, the weather bureau said. However, private weather forecasters maintained their earlier predictions of the cyclone’s landfall in Palghar, north of Mumbai.

“The major impact of the landfall over Alibag is expected around 12 noon and the impact will continue till around 3pm, which will be felt across all four districts,” said Sunitha Devi, in-charge of cyclones at India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Maharashtra and Gujarat activated their disaster-response mechanisms as the two western states, which are already battling a raging pandemic that has put their health infrastructure under severe strain, deployed National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams and started evacuating people from vulnerable areas on Tuesday.

In Maharashtra, authorities have started to evacuate more than 65,000 people living close to the coast.

Seven coastal districts of Maharashtra – Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Thane, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban and Palghar district – have been put on alert, as chief minister Uddhav Thackeray appealed to citizens to stay indoors on Wednesday and Thursday and establishments to remain shut. NDRF has deployed 20 teams – eight teams in Mumbai, four in Raigad, two each in Palghar, Thane and Ratnagiri and one each in Navi Mumbai and Sindhudurg. Four teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) too have been deployed in these districts, while one NDRF team is on stand-by. These teams comprise 35-45 jawans, depending on the expected severity of the cyclone in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to chief ministers of both states and assured them all possible help from the Centre. “He has promised help from the Centre,” Thackeray said in his live address to citizens. He asked citizens to take precautions. “Keep your phones and emergency lights charged. Keep all your essentials, including medicines, at a safe and accessible place. Make sure you store drinking water and avoid unnecessary usage of electricity as there might be chances of a power cut owing to heavy rain,” he said.

In Mumbai, the police have issued a prohibitory order restricting public movement of one or more persons near the coast, including on promenades at Marine Drive, Nariman Point, Bandra, Worli sea face, and at beaches and parks which are near the coastline on Wednesday and Thursday. The BMC, too, has started its preparations, said a senior civic official, adding that a team of ward officials is being sent to coastal areas, where they are making announcements on safety measures. The BMC’s official Twitter handle has also put out a list of ‘dos and don’ts’.

The weather system, currently a cyclonic storm, was located about 310km south-southwest of Mumbai, and 270km south-southwest of Alibag. It is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by 5.30am on Wednesday. Maximum wind speed is expected to range between 100-110 kmph on Wednesday afternoon (expected landfall), gusting to 120 kmph along Mumbai coast.

“The current trajectory of the system shows landfall over Raigad district, just scraping the south of Mumbai, which is likely to impact the financial capital with the possibility of extremely heavy rain and high-speed winds,” said Devi.

“Authorities across all four districts — Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar — have been warned about the severity of the weather event as all four districts are expected to be affected when the severe cyclonic storm moves closer to landfall on Wednesday afternoon.”

Meanwhile, the city and suburbs recorded light to moderate showers from 5pm onwards on Tuesday. Between 5.30pm and 8.30pm, south Mumbai recorded 18.6 mm (moderate) rain, while 11 mm (light) rain was recorded in south Mumbai. Moderate wind speed of 10-12 knots was recorded at south Mumbai.

On Monday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had expected the landfall over Palghar district (north of Mumbai), but based on studying the trajectory of the system, revised their prediction by Monday evening.

Meanwhile, private weather forecasting agency Skymet on Tuesday said they still expected landfall over Palghar district. “Our weather models are showing landfall north of Mumbai with a crucial period of extremely heavy rain and gale winds expected from Tuesday evening to Wednesday afternoon,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet. “Heavy rain over Mumbai will have the potential for intense flooding.”

The IMD’s latest bulletin issued warnings for the expected storm surge and damage expected across four districts — Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri — for Wednesday. “Storm surge of about 1-2m above astronomical tide (tidal characteristics associated with gravitational effects) is very likely to inundate low-lying areas of Mumbai, Thane and Raigad districts, and 0.5-1m height above the astronomical tide likely to inundate low-lying areas of Ratnagiri district during the time of landfall,” the IMD release said.

Major damage was expected for thatched houses, huts and those with unattached metal sheets as rooftops, which are located across several areas in the Mumbai slums, which may blow away due to high speed winds, the IMD bulletin said, adding that there was expected damage to power and communication lines, breaking of tree branches. Uprooting of large avenue trees, damage to banana and papaya trees , large dead limbs blown from trees, major damage to coastal crops, damage to embankments and salt pans were some of the other warnings.

Dr Roxy Mathew Koll, senior scientist, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, Pune, said if landfall happens over Raigad, maximum rainfall is expected over northern regions (Mumbai). “Not just the direct impact of winds, but forecasts indicate heavy rain up to 200mm, while the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services has forecasted storm surges with waves of 3-6m as the cyclone approaches landfall,” he said. “If this happens during high tide on June 3 then flooding will be a major concern for a city that is already clogged.”

Dr Koll pointed out that natural defences such as mangroves and river flood plains had been constructed on many parts of the city for infrastructure and real estate, giving rise to prolonged inundation concerns.

Other experts said that in order to respond to such extreme weather events, there was need to develop a granular understanding of climate risks at the state, district, and city levels. “Cyclone Nisarga could severely test the climate resilience of infrastructure in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra. Given our vulnerability to climate change, the tail-end risks of today could become more frequent and more intense in future with severe economic and security consequences. Restoration of natural ecosystems must be prioritised. We also need to evolve our emergency preparedness beyond ‘disaster management’ and build resilient physical and digital infrastructure, strengthen training given to relief personnel, and inculcate social and behavioural changes in citizens and communities,” said Arunabha Ghosh, chief executive officer, Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).

In times of social distancing, it is going to be a difficult and different rescue operation in Maharashtra for NDRF. A commander said the jawans have, however, been preparing to battle monsoon amid the Covid-19 outbreak and adequate measures have been taken. Anupam Srivastava, NDRF Maharashtra commandant, said that each jawan has been provided a “rescuer Covid kit”, which includes a hand-wash, soap, gloves, face masks and shields. They have also been provided with two biological suits, one which can be disposed of and one which can be washed. “It will be a difficult rescue operation, but we are well-prepared,” Srivastava said.

On Tuesday, NDRF men were also briefing citizens living near the coast to be alert and prepared for the cyclone. “These are people who have lived near the sea for generations. They say we have already seen these events, so it is a little difficult to convince them, but we are trying our best. We have started evacuation in Alibaug, Palghar and Sindhudurg,” he said.

