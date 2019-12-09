Under fire, Pune NGO says report not representative of widespread malpractice

mumbai

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 23:04 IST

Responding to the Indian Medical Association’s (IMA) allegations that its November 25 report on ‘promotional practices of the pharmaceutical industry and implementation of status of related regulatory codes in India’ lacked credibility, SATHI (Support for Advocacy and Training to Health Initiatives) on Monday backtracked saying the report did not say all or a majority of doctors and pharmaceutical companies were involved in malpractice.

“The report contains no generalising or sweeping statements and has quotations from MRs (medical representatives) whom it has interviewed…The quote regarding demand of doctors for pleasure trips involving female company was made by a senior MR and has been quoted verbatim. The decision to highlight parts of the report and its portrayal is the sole prerogative of the media and SATHI is not responsible for the same,” said the Pune-based citizen-doctor action forum in a statement on Monday.

The NGO said that the report was qualitative in nature and based on 50 in-depth interviews with medical representatives, area sales managers, medical doctors, and pharma executive directors. Of these, 36 were medical representatives, five were informants in senior positions in pharma companies, and nine were doctors. Anonymity and confidentiality were strictly maintained.

“The findings were based from verbatim transcripts of recorded interviews on which data analysis was done. As qualitative studies are subjective in nature, they cannot be generalised or held statistically significant. The narrative research has documented the perception and opinions… based on their experiences and has provided an in-depth picture of the issues afflicting the industry,” SATHI clarified in a statement.

IMA’s main contention was that the report mentioned some doctors who give huge business demanded women for entertainment and these demands were met. “If they had any evidence then they should have presented it before the state Medical Council rather than going to the press. The allegations have no credibility and we will take action against it,” said Dr RV Asokan, secretary general, IMA.

Dr Girish Tyagi, honorary general secretary, Delhi Medical Council, said, “These are vague allegations that cannot stand legal scrutiny. Anonymous allegations tend to get stuck during an investigation. To begin with there has to be a name, of both the complainant and the accused, and then comes producing the evidence. There can’t just be allegations out of thin air.”