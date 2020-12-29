State likely to decide MIEB’s fate this week

mumbai

Updated: Dec 29, 2019 23:35 IST

The state education department is likely to decide the fate of the newly-formed Maharashtra International Education Board (MIEB ) this week. In a series of meetings starting Monday, officials are likely to review the feasibility of continuing the board.

Vishal Solanki, education commissioner, confirmed that there would be a review meeting, but no major decision will be taken. “This will be a regular periodic meeting. A meeting of the governing board will take place later, after the new education minister takes over,” he said.

The board, which was a brainchild of former state education minister Vinod Tawde, is yet to begin its admissions process for academic year 2020-21. Sources in the state government said that with tenures of some of the key officials working on the project on deputation basis coming to an end, it is now on the new government to decide if it should be continued. “As per the structure of the board, the education minister heads MIEB’s governing body. With the cabinet expansion likely to be held on Monday, the new education minister can decide on MIEB’s feasibility. Hence, all major decisions with respect to the board are currently put on hold,” said a senior official from the education department.

The state’s international board began operations this academic year, but is yet to open its application process for the next academic year. While the board started with 68 schools in the first year, some schools that signed up to be affiliated with it did not join owing to various reasons.

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Tilak Nagar Bal Vidya Mandir in Dombivli opted out of the board citing the unfeasibility of the idea, while Sion-based DS High School revoked its affiliation citing some technical reasons. The education department opened the applications for MIEB from December 2018 but is yet to start the process now owing to the change in the regime.