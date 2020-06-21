e-paper
Mumbai News / State unveils academic planner to help students learn

State unveils academic planner to help students learn

mumbai Updated: Jun 21, 2020 00:13 IST
Ankita Bhatkhande
To ensure students do not miss out on learning as schools remain shut across the state, the Maharashtra State Council of Educational Research and Training (MSCERT) has come up with an academic planner.

The 270-page document consists lesson plans for all subjects for Classes 1 to 10 under the state board curriculum. It lists out chapters to be completed every week between June and September. It will act as a guideline for teachers and parents to help the students learn remotely.

“We had already started sending out links to students on a daily basis when the lockdown was announced in March. These links consisted audio-visual content on DIKSHA app, which students could access on their phones. Now, with this planner, we hope that teachers find it easy to teach children remotely even if not all of them have access to live online classes,” said Dinkar Patil, director, MSCERT.

The planner also includes embedded links for each module, which parents or students can click on to see audio-visual content on the module. “It has to be circulated to all parents but care needs to be taken that teachers also supplement it with proper instruction and guidance to students with the help of phone, video call or messages,” states the planner.

Over the next two weeks, schools across the state will distribute textbooks to students in a phased manner. “We are hoping that once textbooks reach students, learning can begin, especially for those who do not have internet or smartphone. Our teachers can call students and ask them to read and understand one thing at a time with the help of the planner,” said the principal of a suburban school.

Schools in the state have started their new academic year from June 15 and have been asked to start online learning for students until physical reopening of schools is permitted.

