Subodh Jaiswal is Mumbai’s new top cop; Padsalgikar is Maharashtra’s DGP

Senior Indian Police Services (IPS) officer Subodh Kumar Jaiswal, 55, was appointed police commissioner of Mumbai on Saturday. Jaiswal, an officer from the 1985 batch, will be the city’s 41st police commissioner. He returns to the state police cadre after serving with the Cabinet secretariat for five years.

Jaiswal will take over from DD Padsalgikar, who has been named the new director general of police (DGP) for Maharashtra.

After taking charge as police commissioner of Mumbai, Jaiswal thanked the government for his appointment. “I have taken the charge of Mumbai’s police commissioner and wish to do the same good work as my predecessors. The government has given me a responsibility so I am thankful to the government.” Jaiswal described the position as “prestigious” and said, “To citizens of Mumbai, I can only guarantee that I shall respond and my team shall respond.”

According to police and ministry sources, Jaiswal is CM Devendra Fadnavis’ first choice.

Jaiswal joined the Indian Police Service (IPS) in 1985 and at present is the senior-most additional director general of police in the state cadre.

In June 1995, he was appointed assistant director to the Cabinet secretariat, where he continued till August 2001. He returned to Maharashtra as deputy inspector general of police of the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), where he served for four years before taking up the role of additional commissioner of police (central region) in Mumbai. In 2006, he returned as ATS’ additional commissioner of police. Two years later, in 2008, he was deputed to the central government.

Jaiswal’s experience in anti-terrorism is believed to have been a factor in his favour for his new appointment.