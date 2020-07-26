e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 26, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned

Police have already questioned more than 30 people from the film industry, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and director-producer Aaditya Chopra, among others.

mumbai Updated: Jul 26, 2020 16:20 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
HT Correspondent | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Anil Deshmukh had said last week there was no need for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case and that Mumbai Police were probing it efficiently.
Anil Deshmukh had said last week there was no need for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case and that Mumbai Police were probing it efficiently. (REUTERS)
         

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager and even Johar, if need be, will be questioned in connection with the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday.

Deshmukh said Bhatt will be called for questioning on Monday and Johar’s manager will be called thereafter.

“Police will call Johar too if required. Summons have been sent to Kangana Ranaut for her statement in the case,” he said.

Police have already questioned more than 30 people from the film industry, including director Sanjay Leela Bhansali and director-producer Aaditya Chopra, among others.

Deshmukh had said last week there was no need for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the case and that Mumbai Police were probing it efficiently.

The state home minister had reacted after actor Rhea Chakraborty took to social media demanding the probe be shifted to the central agency.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra in Mumbai on June 14. Police have said the actor died by suicide.

Deshmukh had said on June 15 the police were investigating the angle of professional rivalry if any.

The minster had also tweeted the alleged cause of “clinical depression owing to the profession rivalry” behind the death of the Dil Bechara actor were also being probed.

(Please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist if you need support or know someone who does. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918)

tags
top news
No more yellow alert for Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra; IMD predicts more rains for North India
No more yellow alert for Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra; IMD predicts more rains for North India
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
In Gehlot’s fresh proposal on assembly session, no mention of floor test
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
‘Don’t hide, get tested’: Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s appeal after contracting Covid-19
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
China tried to jab India with a new claim on Bhutan. Why it has boomeranged
‘Wicked harbours animosity towards one and all’: PM Modi slams Pak
‘Wicked harbours animosity towards one and all’: PM Modi slams Pak
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Mahesh Bhatt, Karan Johar’s manager to be questioned
Do it if you can: Uddhav Thackeray dares opposition to topple his govt
Do it if you can: Uddhav Thackeray dares opposition to topple his govt
Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing
Ram Temple Trust responds to Shankaracharya’s remark on foundation laying timing
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesPriyanka ChopraKangana RanautSushant Singh Rajput

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In