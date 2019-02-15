TC falls off local train in Mumbai, dies of head injuries

A 45-year-old ticket collector (TC) died owing to head injuries after he fell off a moving local train at Umbermali station, near Kasara, on Friday.

According to railway officials, Arun Gaikwad was declared dead on arrival at the nearby hospital.

“The incident took place around 11.28am when Gaikwad lost his balance while checking tickets. Police officers rushed Gaikwad to a hospital in Shahapur,” said S Ugale, station manager, from Kasara railway station.

“Gaikwad fell on his back and sustained serious head injuries. Hence, at the time the officials took him to hospital, he was declared dead,” said Ajit Bartakke, senior police inspector, Kalyan GRP.

Gaikwad was working as a TC in the Kalyan region of Central Railway for more than 20 years. An accidental-death case was registered, according to an official from Kalyan GRP.

In a separate case, two people fell to their deaths from a crowded running local train. The incident took place between Kalwa and Mumbra railway stations during morning peak hours.

The deceased were identified as Javed Sheikh, 20 and Mohammad Imran Ali Sheikh, 24, both of whom used to work in Kurla, according to Smita Dhakane, police inspector, Thane GRP.

“Both the deceased sustained major head injuries. They were declared dead on arrival,” informed an official from Thane GRP.

On the same stretch within 30 minutes, Pradeep Parajapati, a 23-year-old commuter from Mumbra, fell from a train, but escaped with minor head and leg injuries. He has been shifted to JJ Hospital, according to Thane GRP.

On February 6, a 29-year-old engineer died after falling off a crowded local train near Kopar during morning peak hours. Vipendra Yadav had boarded the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus-bound (CSMT) train at Dombivli to reach his office in Bhandup.

An analysis of statistics revealed that at least eight to nine people travelling on Mumbai’s suburban trains fall to their deaths or get hit by a train every day, a number that has not come down in the past five years.

First Published: Feb 15, 2019 23:08 IST