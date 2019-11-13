Textbooks to tech incubators

mumbai

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 00:56 IST

Following the information technology boom in the country over the past decade, India is in the midst of a start-up and innovation revolution. With entrepreneurship emerging as a golden career opportunity, several schools in the city are riding on this trend. With workshops, courses and labs, school students are now getting a taste of ‘design thinking’ as early as in Class 3.

Design thinking is an innovative approach to identifying real-world problems and finding solutions using technology. What makes this concept different is the human-centred approach to solving problems using empathy and observation.

At Jamnabai Narsee School in Vile Parle, the latest infrastructure addition to the campus is a technology lab – The Innovation Hub 2.0. The lab, equipped with 3D printing, Apple computers, and robotics, is accessible to students from senior KG upwards, said principal Zeenat Bhojabhoy.

“The world around us is changing with technology. We have realised that students need to be prepared for this world. There is now an increased focus on entrepreneurship, design thinking and robotics. So it is important to impart these skills early on,” said Bhojabhoy.

Students at the school are encouraged to use the lab to come up with technology solutions for real-world problems. They dabble with coding, design software and robotics. Students can learn to code with the help of teachers or use the web to learn new things on their own, said Bhojabhoy.

In a similar venture, Hiranandani Foundation International School (HFIS) at Powai recently introduced an entrepreneurship project for senior students of its International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP).

Students have to identify firms in Powai where they can work on a unique project/ product. Many schools in the city hold workshops for students in science and technology, encouraging students to become inventors.

“The idea is to inculcate entrepreneurial skills early on so that the students are ready to face the real world. The world out there is competitive and our students shouldn’t be afraid of taking risks and pursuing their ideas,” said Kalyani Patnaik, principal, HFIS.

What Patnaik predicts, resonates in reports by analysts. A recent study by KPMG found that the number of start-ups in India has increased from 7,000 in 2008 to 50,000 in 2018.

While Bengaluru remains the start-up hub of India, Mumbai is the second-most favoured destination for start-ups.

According to data from analyst Tracxn Technologies Pvt Ltd, start-ups in the city raised funds worth USD 609.3 million (approx. ₹4,368 crore) in 146 rounds in 2017, second highest after Bengaluru (USD 852.7 million in 261 rounds).

At Oberoi International School’s Goregaon and JVLR campuses, students are being taught about the business of a start-up.

A business management course is a compulsory subject for Class 11 and 12 students through which they are taught to brand their product, market it and pitch it to investors. Students raise money for their products or service ideas, and the funds raised are then donated to non-government organisations.

Preparing students in entrepreneurial and innovation skills at the school level is a good idea, according to Poyni Bhatt, chief executive officer of the Society for Innovation and Entrepreneurship (SINE) at the Indian Institute of Technology-Bombay.

IIT-B recently kicked off a B-Tech in entrepreneurship, and SINE has mentored over 200 colleges across the country in setting up tinkering labs and E-cells.

“If school students are introduced to concepts of entrepreneurship such as design, building prototypes, monetising on ideas and pitching to investors, they are better prepared to pitch an idea and turn it into a startup,” said Bhatt.

Keeping up with evolving technology

With new technology knocking on doors almost every day, the schools and faculty members must up to date. Regular training is vital, principals concur.

According to Patnaik, HFIS has tied up with technology learning companies such as Callido Learning for such training.

“Regular training for teachers is imperative. We have to be up to date. So we usually have training on a fixed frequency. These workshops are conducted by experts in the industry. Our in-house IT department also holds regular meetings to upgrade the technical knowledge of our teachers,” said Patnaik.

“Apart from keeping up with the latest teaching techniques, our teachers also have to be up to date on the happenings in the technology industry,” Bhojabhoy added.

While talking about technology, it is also important to talk about digital safety, according to Jane Kotian, principal of Bombay Scottish School, Powai. The school hosts a student-run initiative ‘DigitalSafety4youth’ in partnership with Digital Safety India.

As a part of this initiative, students enact street plays, conduct surveys as well as hold workshops with parents on digital literacy.

“The students have also devised a curriculum for digital safety. The team has uploaded online safety content videos on social media websites. Digitalsafety4youth aims to educate the youth on how to be safe and responsible netizens,” said Kotian.